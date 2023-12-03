SWAC champ Florida A&M carries 10-game win streak into Celebration Bowl contest with Howard

Howard (6-5, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) vs. Florida A&M (11-1, Southwestern Athletic Conference), Dec. 16, noon ET LOCATION: Atlanta TOP PLAYERS…

Howard (6-5, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) vs. Florida A&M (11-1, Southwestern Athletic Conference), Dec. 16, noon ET

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Howard: QB Quinton Williams, 2,158 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions.

Florida A&M: LB Isaiah Major, 100 tackles, two sacks.

NOTABLE

Howard: The Bison won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title with a 14-7 win over Morgan State two weeks ago.

Florida A&M: The Rattlers enter the bowl with a 10-game win streak after defeating Prairie View A&M 35-14 for its first-ever Southwestern Athletic Conference title.

LAST TIME

This is the seventh meeting between the schools with the series tied at 3-all. The Rattlers won the last meeting in 2019 39-7 when both schools were conference rivals in the MEAC.

BOWL HISTORY

It’s the first time these teams have reached the Celebration Bowl, an annual matchup between the MEAC and SWAC.

