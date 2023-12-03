Streaking Boise State, struggling UCLA to meet in Bruins’ backyard in LA Bowl

Boise State (8-5, Mountain West) vs. UCLA (7-5, Pac-12), Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET LOCATION: Inglewood, Calif. TOP PLAYERS Boise…

Boise State (8-5, Mountain West) vs. UCLA (7-5, Pac-12), Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Inglewood, Calif.

TOP PLAYERS

Boise State: RB Ashton Jeanty, 1,113 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns.

UCLA: DL Laiatu Latu, tied for fourth nationally with 13 sacks.

NOTABLE

Boise State: Spencer Danielson, who guided the Broncos to three straight wins as interim coach after Andy Avalos was fired, was named the new coach Sunday.

UCLA: The Bruins led the nation against the run, allowing 69.6 yards per game, and were 11th nationally in total defense, allowing 299 ypg.

LAST TIME

UCLA 38, Boise State 7 in Pasadena in 1999.

BOWL HISTORY

Boise State: First appearance in the LA bowl and their 21st consecutive bowl appearance as an FBS program.

UCLA: First appearance in the LA Bowl and 38th bowl appearance overall.

