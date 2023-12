Sports on TV for Thursday, December 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, December 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. BTN — Coppin…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, December 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Coppin St. at Maryland

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Boston College, Boston

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami, New York

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Pop-Tarts Bowl: NC State vs. Kansas St., Orlando, Fla.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Valero Alamo Bowl: Arizona vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden, Group A, Gothenburg, Sweden

6 a.m. (Friday)

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Norway, Group B, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at Boston

10 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NY Jets at Cleveland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

9 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.