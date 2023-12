Sports on TV for Sunday, December 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, December 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 1 p.m. ESPN2 — Auburn…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, December 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Appalachian St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Missouri

PAC-12N — San Francisco at Arizona St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

FS1 — Creighton at Nebraska

SECN — Southern U. at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at Colorado

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — NJIT at Miami

1 p.m.

ABC — Jimmy V Women’s Classic: South Carolina at Duke

2 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Baylor

SECN — Kansas at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

ABC — Jimmy V Women’s Classic: UConn at Texas

4 p.m.

BTN — Georgetown at Northwestern

5 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Women’s Classic: Ohio St. at Tennessee

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

ESPNU — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Los Angeles

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

BTN — Lehigh at Penn St.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Johannesburg, South Africa

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany Golf Course, New Providence, Bahamas

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany Golf Course, New Providence, Bahamas

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Westchester at College Park

4 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Iowa

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at New England, Arizona at Pittsburgh, Denver at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at New Orleans, Atlanta at NY Jets, Miami at Washington,

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Carolina at Tampa Bay

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Rams, San Francisco at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Green Bay

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Minnesota

6 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at NY Rangers

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, St. Louis

SKIING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Chelsea

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Sassuolo

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Open: Championships, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.