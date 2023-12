Sports on TV for December 25 – 31

Adv23 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 25 NBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m. ESPN — Milwaukee…

Adv23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 25

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at New York

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Denver

ESPN — Golden State at Denver

5 p.m.

ABC — Boston at LA Lakers

ESPN — Boston at LA Lakers

8 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Miami

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at Kansas City

NICKELODEON — Las Vegas at Kansas City (Nickelodeon’s NFL Nickmas Game)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at Philadelphia

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Baltimore at San Francisco

_____

Tuesday, December 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, Detroit

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Responder Bowl: Texas St. vs. Rice, Dallas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV, Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Bournemouth

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United

_____

Wednesday, December 27

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — The Military Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane, Annapolis, Md.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

FOX — The Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. Southern Cal, San Diego

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma St., Houston

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

_____

Thursday, December 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Boston College, Boston

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami, New York

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Pop-Tarts Bowl: NC State vs. Kansas St., Orlando, Fla.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Alamo Bowl: Arizona vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NY Jets at Cleveland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion

_____

Friday, December 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Washington at Colorado

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Stanford

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Clemson vs. Kentucky, Jacksonville, Fla.

2 p.m.

CBS — The Sun Bowl: Oregon St. vs. Notre Dame, El Paso, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa St., Memphis, Tenn.

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio St., Arlington, Texas

_____

Saturday, December 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Hofstra at St. John’s

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Florida

2 p.m.

CBS — Creighton at Marquette

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

FS1 — Indiana St. at Michigan St.

4 p.m.

CBS — UCLA at Oregon

ESPN2 — Kansas vs. Wichita St., Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Chicago St. at DePaul

7 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. vs. West Virginia, Cleveland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at East Carolina

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

2 p.m.

FOX — Baylor at Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:10 p.m.

ESPN — The Peach Bowl: Mississippi vs. Penn St., Atlanta

4:10 p.m.

ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida St., Miami

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: New York at Toronto

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Detroit at Dallas

ESPN — Detroit at Dallas

ESPN2 — Detroit at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Luton Town

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton

_____

Sunday, December 31

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at UConn

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Atlanta at Chicago, Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Carolina at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at NY Giants, Arizona at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, San Francisco at Washington, Tennessee at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, Cincinnati at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.