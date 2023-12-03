South Alabama stays home to face Eastern Michigan in 68 Ventures Bowl

South Alabama (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 23, 7 p.m. ET LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama TOP…

South Alabama (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 23, 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

South Alabama: WR Caullin Lacy, 91 catches, 1,316 yards, seven touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan: Mitchell Tomasek, a two-time All-MAC first-teamer, averaged 45.3 yards and is the only FBS punter with two 70-plus yarders this season.

NOTABLE

South Alabama; Gets to play on its home field at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Earned second Power Five win in program history, beating No. 22 Oklahoma State, 33-7.

Eastern Michigan: Won its last two games to become bowl eligible, winning in double overtime against Akron and 24-11 over Buffalo.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

South Alabama: Making fourth bowl appearance and first in consecutive seasons; 0-3 in bowl games.

Eastern Michigan: Has 2-4 record in bowl games. Played in Mobile’s bowl game in 2021, losing 56-20 to Liberty.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.