San Jose State, Coastal Carolina to meet for first time in Hawaii Bowl

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Coastal Carolina (7-5, Sun Belt), Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. Eastern

Line: San Jose State by 9 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

San Jose State will look to close out the season with a seventh consecutive win after a 1-5 start. It will be the Spartans third bowl appearance in the last four years, which is a first in program history. They are seeking their first bowl victory since 2015, when they beat Georgia State in the Cure Bowl. Coastal Carolina reeled off five consecutive conference wins for the first time since 2020, but lost its last two games heading into the Hawaii Bowl, most recently a 56-14 defeat to James Madison. The Chanticleers will be playing in their fourth bowl in as many seasons. Their last bowl victory came over Northern Illinois in the 2021 Cure Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

San Jose State’s defense against Coastal Carolina’s passing attack. Although the Chanticleers average just over 156 rushing yards per game, they have passed for more than 266 yards per contest, which ranks 32nd nationally. The Spartans have been tough against the pass, allowing fewer than 182 yards per game, the 13th-best mark in the country.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro earned All-Mountain West First Team honors after he threw for 2,558 passing yards with 19 touchdowns against four interceptions. The Honolulu native is the all-time Mountain West leader with 112 touchdowns responsible for and 13,537 yards gained.

Coastal Carolina: WR Sam Pinckney is the Sun Belt Conference’s record-holder for career receiving yards and has caught a pass in an NCAA-record 57 consecutive games. Pinckney tallied 64 receptions for 904 yards and was selected to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

FACTS & FIGURES

San Jose State led the Mountain West in turnover margin (+13) and ranked second in both total defense and pass defense. … The Spartans are averaging better than 38 points per game during their current six-game win streak. … San Jose State is 7-5 all-time in bowl games. … Coastal Carolina ranks 13th nationally in defensive touchdowns (3), 14th in interceptions (14), 15th in completion percentage (.671) and 17th in turnovers gained (21). … The Chanticleers will be playing in their fourth bowl game in seven seasons at the FBS level.

