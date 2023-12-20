Player of the the year Jalyn Gramstad from Northwestern (Iowa) leads AP NAIA All-America team

Quarterback Jalyn Gramstad, who led Northwestern (Iowa) to the NAIA championship game, and St. Thomas running back Rontavious Farmer, who…

Quarterback Jalyn Gramstad, who led Northwestern (Iowa) to the NAIA championship game, and St. Thomas running back Rontavious Farmer, who led the nation with 26 touchdowns, highlight The Associated Press NAIA All-America Team announced Wednesday.

Gramstad was named the NAIA player of the year last week. He finished the season with 35 touchdown passes and led the nation in completion percentage (67.8%). Northwestern (14-1) lost the NAIA title game 31-21 to Keiser (Florida) on Monday.

Gramstad was joined on the first team by three teammates: offensive lineman Jawan Grant, receiver Michael Storey and defensive back Cody Moser.

Keiser was represented on the first team by offensive lineman Roderick Carter.

Farmer finished second in the NAIA in rushing at 136.4 yards per game.

FIRST TEAM (Offense)

Quarterback — Jalyn Gramstad, fourth-year, Northwestern (Iowa).

Running backs — Rontavious Farmer, third-year, St. Thomas (Fla.); Darius Neal, third-year, Georgetown (Ky.).

Linemen — Riley Lindberg, fifth-year, Morningside (Iowa); Jawan Grant, fifth-year, Northwestern (Iowa); Blake Gossett, third-year, Georgetown (Ky.); Roderick Carter, fourth-year, Keiser (Fla.); Keegan Martin, fourth-year, Friends (Kan.).

Tight end — D’Andre Golden, third-year, Georgetown (Ky.).

Wide receivers — Michael Storey, fifth-year, Northwestern (Iowa); JD Dixon, second-year, Bethel (Tenn.); Eli Nourse, first-year, Montana Western.

All-purpose player — Emery Bryant, second-year, Point (Ga.).

Kicker — Landon Reeves, fifth-year, Ottawa (Ariz.).

FIRST TEAM (Defense)

Linemen — Tristin Waugh, fourth-year, Grand View (Iowa); Riley Gerhardt, fourth-year, Valley City State (N.D.); Marcus Griffin, third-year, Saint Xavier (Ill.); Zach Myers, third-year, Evangel (Mo.).

Linebackers — Canon Karn, third-year, Baker (Kan.); Bradley Myers, fourth-year, Evangel (Mo.); Chad Holleran, fourth-year, Georgetown (Ky.).

Defensive backs — Cody Moser, fourth-year, Northwestern (Iowa); Lonell Boyd Jr., third-year, Morningside (Iowa); Demetrice Gilbert, third-year, Bethel (Tenn.); Nate Frey, fifth-year, Marian (Ind.); Keon McGhee, third-year, Reinhardt (Ga.).

Punter — Job Matossian, second-year, Cumberlands (Ky.).

SECOND TEAM (Offense)

Quarterback — Joaquin Collazo III, fourth-year, Bethel (Tenn.).

Running backs — Jaden Meizinger, fourth-year, Keiser (Fla.); Konner McQuillan, fifth-year, Northwestern (Iowa).

Linemen — Zac Lyle, second-year, Reinhardt (Ga..); Colin Cox, fifth-year, Saint Xavier (Ill.); Lucas Doyle, fifth-year, Indiana Wesleyan; CJ Anoa’i, third-year, Evangel (Mo.); Bradyn Hunter, fifth-year, Pikeville (Ky.).

Tight end — Gavin Greenwood, second-year, Baker (Kan.).

Wide receivers — Austin Jablonski, fourth-year, Concordia (Neb.); Arlandes Mitchell, second-year, MidAmerican Nazarene; Justin Pringle, fifth-year, Saint Xavier (Ill.).

All-purpose player — Alex Sanders, sixth-year, Pikeville (Ky.).

Kicker — Alejandro Prado, third-year, St. Thomas (Fla,).

SECOND TEAM (Defense)

Linemen — Paul Vandal, fifth-year, Jamestown (N.D.); Nicholas Engler, fourth-year, St. Thomas (Fla.); Noah Turnbull, sixth-year, Southern Oregon; Logan Brimmer, fourth-year, Louisiana Christian.

Linebackers — Isaac Pingel, fourth-year, Morningside (Iowa); Kendall Wilson II, third-year, St. Thomas (Fla.); Terry Elias, second-year, Saint Xavier (Ill.).

Defensive backs — Wendol Philord, Keiser (Fla.); Trey Palmer, fourth-year, Friends (Kan.); Kaysan Barnett, fourth-year, Rocky Mountain (Mont.); Neil Campbell, fourth-year, Indiana Wesleyan; Jay Reed, third-year, Texas Wesleyan.

Punter — Kelen Meyer, second-year, Doane (Neb.).

