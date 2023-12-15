Ohio goes for second straight 10-win season against Georgia Southern in Myrtle Beach Bowl

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Ohio (9-3), Saturday, 11 a.m. EST (ESPN) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Ohio by…

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Ohio (9-3), Saturday, 11 a.m. EST (ESPN)

FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Ohio by 3 1/2

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Ohio is trying to reach 10 wins for the a second consecutive season, a program first. The Bobcats closed the year in strong fashion with a three-game winning streak and are seeking their fifth straight bowl victory. Georgia Southern struggled down the stretch with four straight losses after starting the season 6-2.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio LB Bryce Houston vs. Georgia Southern’s offense. Houston led the Bobcats with 119 tackles this season, fourth in the Mid-American Conference and 16th in the FBS. Strong pressure has rattled Eagles passer Davis Brin, a Tulsa transfer, who has thrown 16 interceptions this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Southern: WR Khaleb Hood has 94 catches for 917 yards. He can become the first receiver in program history with 1,000 yards in pass catches.

Ohio: RB Seth Bangura ran for 811 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin is playing with his second team in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. He threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns as he was named game MVP for leading Tulsa to a 31-17 victory over Old Dominion in 2021. … Ohio led the MAC in overall and scoring defense, giving up 15.4 points and 264.4 yards per game this season. … Three of Georgia Southern’s five previous bowl appearances have come against MAC teams. … It’s the first time in Ohio team history it won nine games in back-to-back seasons. … Watch the second quarter: The Eagles are 11-2 under coach Clay Helton when they score at least eight points in the second period. … Both schools feature an Australian punter. Georgia Southern has 24-year-old true freshman Alex Smith from Melbourne while Ohio has fourth-year junior Jack Wilson from Lancefield, about 40 miles north of Melbourne.

