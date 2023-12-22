Notre Dame is bringing LSU’s Mike Denbrock back to Irish as offensive coordinator, AP sources says

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is bringing Mike Denbrock back to the program as offensive coordinator, luring him away from…

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is bringing Mike Denbrock back to the program as offensive coordinator, luring him away from LSU and former Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly, two people with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal were still being worked out along with final approval from the school.

Denbrock, 59, will replace Gerad Parker, who earlier this week was named head coach at Troy after one season as offensive coordinator at Notre Dame. Denbrock will be Notre Dame’s third offensive coordinator since Freeman became head coach after the 2021 season, when Kelly left for LSU.

Tommy Rees was Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator in 2022, but he took the same position at Alabama after the season and Freeman promoted Parker from tight ends coach.

Denbrock worked for Kelly at Notre Dame from 2010-16, serving as offensive coordinator the final three seasons. He then landed at Cincinnati, where he and Freeman worked under head coach Luke Fickell.

Denbrock followed Kelly to LSU in 2022. This past season, he directed the No. 1 offense in the country with Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback.

