Notre Dame announces Mike Denbrock as new offensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mike Denbrock is back for a third coaching stint at Notre Dame, this time as offensive coordinator.

The school announced Denbrock’s hiring on Wednesday. He spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at LSU under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

Denbrock also served as offensive tackles/tight ends coach with the Irish from 2002-04, then returned to coach tight ends and receivers from 2010-2016.

Denbrock and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman worked together at Cincinnati.

“He is a great leader, recruiter and developer, but what I love the most is his competitive spirit,” Freeman said.

At LSU, Denbrock’s attack led the nation in total offense (547.8 yards per game) and scoring offense (46.4 points per game) behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

At Cincinnati, Denbrock helped the Bearcats reach the College Football Playoffs in 2021. Cincinnati finished 13-1, setting school records with 70 touchdowns and 510 points scored.

The school said the hiring takes effect after the university’s standard employment process.

