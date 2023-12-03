Northwestern hopes to cap turnaround season vs. Utah in Las Vegas Bowl

Utah (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) vs. Northwestern (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten), Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET LOCATION: Las Vegas TOP PLAYERS…

Utah (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) vs. Northwestern (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten), Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Las Vegas

TOP PLAYERS

Utah: QB Bryson Barnes (1,517 yards passing, 12 TDs in 10 games); RB Ja’Quinden Jackson (742 yards rushing, 4.8 yards per carry); RB/DB Sione Vaki (five total TDs on offense, 51 tackles, one INT on defense); DE Jonah Elliss (12 sacks).

Northwestern: QB Ben Bryant (1,585 yards passing, 11 TDs in eight games); RB Cam Porter (618 yards rushing, four TDs); LB Bryce Gallagher (110 tackles); LB Xander Mueller (102 tackles, five sacks).

NOTABLE

Utah led the country in time of possession (34:03) and lost just one fumble during the season. The Utes also ranked second in the Pac-12 in yards rushing per game and averaged 199.8 yards on the ground over the final six games.

Northwestern made the biggest one-year improvement at the FBS level after going 1-11 last season. Coach David Braun had the interim tag removed and was given the permanent job. The Wildcats won their final three games.

LAST TIME

Northwestern leads the series 2-1. The last meeting was the 2018 Holiday Bowl when the Wildcats won 31-20.

BOWL HISTORY

Utah is headed to a bowl game for the 17th time under coach Kyle Whittingham and will play in the Las Vegas Bowl for the sixth time. The Utes are 4-1 in the previous bowl trips to Las Vegas, the last coming in 2015 when Utah beat BYU.

The Wildcats are making their first bowl appearance since the 2021 Citrus Bowl when they beat Auburn. Northwestern is 6-10 all-time in bowl games, but has won its last four.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.