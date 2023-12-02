No. 3 Washington beats No. 5 Oregon 34-31 in Pac-12 finale to wrap up playoff spot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 319 yards and a touchdown, Dillon Johnson ran for 152 yards…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 319 yards and a touchdown, Dillon Johnson ran for 152 yards and two TDs and No. 3 Washington wrapped up a spot in the College Football Playoff, beating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship.

The game was likely the final Pac-12 Championship given 10 of the 12 teams will be playing in different conferences next season. Only Oregon State and Washington State will remain as they try to find a way to keep the tradition-rich conference together in some form.

Washington (13-0) was the last Pac-12 team to make the CFP — in the 2016 season.

The Huskiesscored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 34-24 lead. Oregon (11-2) scored a late touchdown for the final score, but failed to recover the onside kick, ending the Ducks’ six-game winning streak.

Two Washington receivers had more than 100 yards — Jalen McMillan (nine receptions for 131 yards) and Biletnikoff finalist Rome Odunze (eight for 102).

Oregon’s Bo Nix, the favorite entering the game to win the Heisman Trophy according to FanDuel Sportsbook, passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards.

The Huskies also beat the Ducks in the regular season, 36-33 in Seattle on Oct. 14.

NO. 20 LIBERTY 49, NEW MEXICO STATE 35

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and undefeated No. 20 Liberty maintained its hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl bid, beating New Mexico State 49-35 in the Conference USA championship game.

Salter was 20 of 25 for 319 yards and rushed 12 times for 165 yards in a dominant performance for the Flames (13-0), who could end up playing on New Year’s Day as the highest-ranked Group of Five team if No. 17 Tulane falls to SMU on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference title game.

With the game tied at 35-all, Billy Lucas had a 2-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put Liberty ahead. On New Mexico State’s next possession, Brandon Bishop intercepted Blaze Berlowitz’s pass in the end zone. Four plays later, Salter ran 35 yards for a TD.

New Mexico State (10-4) had won eight straight.

