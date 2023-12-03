No. 19 North Carolina State to face Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Kansas State (8-4, Big 12) vs. No. 19 North Carolina State (9-3, ACC), Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET. LOCATION: Orlando,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Kansas State (8-4, Big 12) vs. No. 19 North Carolina State (9-3, ACC), Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Kansas State: QB Will Howard, 2,643 yards passing, 24 touchdowns; 9 touchdowns rushing.

North Carolina State: QB Brennan Armstrong, 1,621 yards passing, 11 touchdowns; 544 yards, 6 touchdowns rushing.

NOTABLE

Kansas State: The Wildcats have another outstanding running back in DJ Giddens. He has rushed for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns.

North Carolina State: WR Kevin Concepcion has 64 catches for 767 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Kansas State: First appearance in Pop-Tarts Bowl, 25th bowl appearance overall.

North Carolina State: Sixth appearance in bowl at Camping World Stadium; 35th bowl appearance overall.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.