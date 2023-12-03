No. 12 Oklahoma to face No. 14 Arizona in Alamo Bowl in matchup of teams jumping conferences

No. 14 Arizona (9-3, Pac-12) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2, Big 12), Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. ET LOCATION: San Antonio…

No. 14 Arizona (9-3, Pac-12) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2, Big 12), Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: San Antonio

TOP PLAYERS

Oklahoma: QB Dillon Gabriel, 3,660 yards passing, 30 touchdowns; 12 rushing touchdowns.

Arizona: QB Noah Fifita, 2,515 yards passing, 23 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Arizona: The Wildcats enter the game on a six-game win streak, with four of those coming against AP Top 25-ranked opponents.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have two losses by a combined eight points, both on the road. The three-point loss at Oklahoma State cost the Sooners a spot in the Big 12 title game.

LAST TIME

Arizona 6, Oklahoma 3. (Sept. 16, 1989)

BOWL HISTORY

Arizona: 2nd appearance in Alamo Bowl, 22nd bowl appearance overall. Last bowl win was in 2015.

Oklahoma: 2nd appearance in Alamo Bowl, 57th bowl appearance overall.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.