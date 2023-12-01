Nebraska defensive coordinator White receives raise of $600,000 in restructured contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White has gotten a $600,000 raise and will earn a salary of…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White has gotten a $600,000 raise and will earn a salary of $1.6 million a year for the final two seasons of his contract.

The school said Friday that White, a nominee for the Broyles Award in 2022 and 2023 that goes to the top assistant in the college game, has signed the restructured deal.

Nebraska’s defense under White this season held opponents to 303 yards a game, the lowest total since 2009. The defense ranked 14th nationally, the Cornhuskers first time in the top 25 since 2010.

The defense gave up only 92.9 yards rushing per game, the fewest yards allowed on the ground since 1999.

White was proud of his players’ accomplishments this season and is “excited to build on that success moving forward,” he said.

