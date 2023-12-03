Memphis stays home to take on Big 12’s Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29

Memphis (9-3, American Athletic) vs. Iowa State (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. ET LOCATION: Memphis, Tennessee. TOP PLAYERS…

Memphis (9-3, American Athletic) vs. Iowa State (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Memphis, Tennessee.

TOP PLAYERS

Memphis: RB Blake Watson, 1,045 yards, 14 touchdowns rushing; 50 catches, 463 yards, three TDs receiving.

Iowa State: DB Jeremiah Cooper, five interceptions (fifth nationally) and 1.4 passes defended per game (fourth in FBS). Has allowed just one touchdown in 331 coverage snaps.

NOTABLE

Memphis: Had AAC’s No. 2 scoring offense, averaging 39.7 points per game along with 452.3 total yards.

Iowa State: Won six league games for the third time, including wins over No. 22 Oklahoma State and then-No. 19 Kansas State in the regular-season finale. QB Rocco Becht is Big 12 offensive freshman of the year.

LAST TIME

Second meeting. Iowa State 21, Memphis 20 in 2017 Liberty Bowl.

BOWL HISTORY

Memphis: 10th straight bowl bid is longest current streak among non-Power Five teams and ninth-longest overall.

Iowa State: Making sixth bowl trip in seven seasons and 18th overall (5-12). The Cyclones are 1-2 in the Liberty Bowl.

