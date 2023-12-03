Late-season surges bring California, Texas Tech to 2nd-ever meeting, this time in Independence Bowl

California (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) vs. Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4 Big 12), Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m. ET LOCATION: Shreveport, La. TOP…

Listen now to WTOP News

California (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) vs. Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4 Big 12), Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Shreveport, La.

TOP PLAYERS

Cal: RB Jaydn Ott, Pac-12-best 1,260 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns.

Texas Tech: RB Tahj Brooks, fourth nationally with 1,443 rushing yards, nine touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Cal: The Bears lost four straight to ranked teams, then won their final three games to get bowl eligible.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders won their first three November games to achieve bowl eligibility before losing 57-7 to College Football Playoff-bound Texas.

LAST TIME

Texas Tech defeated Cal 45-31 in the 2004 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

BOWL HISTORY

Cal: First appearance in the Independence Bowl, 25th bowl overall.

Texas Tech: Third Independence bowl and 41st bowl appearance overall.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.