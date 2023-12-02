Furman advances to FCS quarterfinals with 26-7 win over Chattanooga

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dominic Roberto scored twice and Ian Williams kicked four field goals as Furman spotted Chattanooga an…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dominic Roberto scored twice and Ian Williams kicked four field goals as Furman spotted Chattanooga an early touchdown before going on to a 26-7 win in the second round of the FCS playoffs Saturday.

The Southern Conference champion and seventh-seeded Paladins (10-2) advance to the quarterfinals to either play Delaware or second-seeded Montana.

Saturday’s victory was Furman’s second over Chattanooga (8-5) this season, having beaten the Mocs 17-14 on the road a month ago in conference play.

In the rematch, Reggie Davis bounced off the line and went around the right end to score on an 11-yard run to complete an 11-play drive that accounted for 81 of Chattanooga’s 200 total yards and their only points.

Furman responded with a second-quarter drive that Roberto finished with a 1-yard score. Williams kicked a 44-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in the half for a 10-7 lead.

Travis Blackshear returned an interception — Furman’s 16th this season — 29 yards to the UTC 2 to set up Roberto’s TD run on the next play and a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Williams kicked three second-half field goals, the final one coming after Alex Maier blocked then intercepted Matthew Clemmer.

Furman’s Tyler Huff was 18-of-29 passing for 192 yards with an interception plus 32 yards rushing. The Paladins had 383 yards offense.

Luke Schomburg was 9-of-19 passing for 84 yards and an interception before being relieved late in the third quarter by Clemmer, who threw an incomplete and an interception. Jamoi Mayes went over 1,000 yards receiving.

