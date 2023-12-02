Florida A&M wins its first SWAC Championship, advances to Celebration Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Terrell Jennings scored twice and Florida…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Terrell Jennings scored twice and Florida A&M defeated Prairie View A&M 35-14 on a soggy Saturday to win its first Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game.

The Rattlers (11-1), undefeated during the SWAC regular season, will take a 10-game winning streak into the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16 in Atlanta, facing Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Howard.

Moussa was 11-of-20 passing for 169 yards including a 32-yard TD pass to Marcus Riley late in the third quarter for a 28-14 lead. Riley finished with 132 yards on five catches.

Terrell Jennings added a 33-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter. He scored the game’s first points on the first of three Rattler 1-yard scoring runs that finished off drives for a 21-0 lead. Moussa and Jaquez Yant had the others. Jennings rushed for 113 yards on five carries, including a 60-yarder.

The game started a half-hour late because of lightning and again was delayed for an hour in the third quarter with Florida A&M leading 21-7.

The Panthers (6-6) scored on Caleb Johnson’s 8-yard run and Ahmad Antoine’s 35-yarder that made it 21-14.

Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley was sidelined with an injury after throwing for 91 yards. The Panthers were intercepted three times, twice by Javan Morgan and once by Deco Wilson.

The Rattlers, ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, have won 20 in a row at home. The Rattlers beat the Panthers 45-7 during the regular season.

