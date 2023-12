Clemson carries a 19-year bowl streak into a Gator Bowl matchup against Kentucky

Clemson (8-4, ACC) vs. Kentucky (7-5, SEC), Dec. 29, noon ET LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida TOP PLAYERS Clemson: RB Phil Mafah.…

Clemson (8-4, ACC) vs. Kentucky (7-5, SEC), Dec. 29, noon ET

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Clemson: RB Phil Mafah. Mafah has run for 894 yards and nine touchdowns this year to provide a power running style. He has run for at least 84 yards for five straight games.

Kentucky: RB Ray Davis. Davis has run for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has seven receiving scores.

NOTABLE

Clemson: The Tigers had won at least 10 games for 12 straight seasons before this year, the first time Clemson had lost as many as four games since a 10-4 mark in 2011 that started the streak.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have won at least seven games in seven of the past eight seasons, the exception being a 5-6 season during the 2020 season impacted by the pandemic. But the Wildcats lost five of their last six SEC games.

LAST TIME

Clemson 21, Kentucky 13 (Dec. 27, 2009 in the Music City Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Clemson: This is the Tigers’ 50th bowl appearance and 19th in a row. This is Clemson’s 10th all-time trip to the Gator Bowl, winning games there to close the 1948, 1978, 1986 and 1989 seasons. This is Clemson’s first trip to the Gator Bowl since the end of the 2008 season.

Kentucky: This is The Wildcats’ third trip to the Gator Bowl, all coming since 2016, and they’ve extended their school-record streak by reaching an eighth straight bowl. Kentucky is 12-10 in bowl games.

