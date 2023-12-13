Live Radio
Central Mo. QB Zach Zebrowski, 5 from Colorado School of Mines lead AP Division II All-America team

The Associated Press

December 13, 2023, 10:57 AM

Central Missouri quarterback Zach Zebrowski, who passed for 5,157 yards, and five players from the Colorado School of Mines were selected to The Associated Press Division II All-America team announced Wednesday.

Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter also made the first-team as an all-purpose player after leading the nation in rushing with 1,987 yards.

Mines is the top-seed in D-II playoffs and will play Harding in the national championship game Saturday in McKinney, Texas. The Orediggers led all teams with five All-Americans: offensive lineman Levi Johnson, receiver Max McLeod, linebacker Nolan Reeve, defensive back Jackson Zimmermann and punter Blake Doud.

Harding had two players selected to the first-team in offensive lineman Hunter Willis and defensive lineman Nathaniel Wallace.

FIRST TEAM (Offense)

Quarterback — Zach Zebrowski, third-year, Central Missouri

Running backs — Shen Butler-Lawson, fourth-year, Minnesota State; Jay Harris, second-year, Northwest Missouri State.

Linemen — Garrett Carroll, sixth-year, Grand Valley State; Ty Cobb, sixth-year, Bemidji State; Yuriy Hryckowian, fifth-year, Slippery Rock; Levi Johnson, fifth-year, Colorado School of Mines; Hunter Willis, sixth-year, Harding.

Tight end — Devon Garrison, fifth-year, Pittsburg State.

Wide receiver — Max McLeod, fifth-year, Colorado School of Mines; Kyle Sheets, fifth-year, Slippery Rock University; Arkell Smith, sixth-year, Central Missouri.

All-purpose player — Gage Porter, seventh-year, Southern Nazarene University.

Kicker — Eric Scarpino, sixth-year, Gannon University.

FIRST TEAM (Defense)

Linemen — Marquise Fleming, fourth-year, Wingate; Christian McCarroll, sixth-year, Grand Valley State; John McMullen, seventh-year, West Florida; Nathaniel Wallace, fifth-year, Harding.

Linebacker — Micah Cretsinger, third-year, Saginaw Valley State; Nolan Reeve, sixth-year, Colorado School of Mines; Abe Swanson, sixth-year, Grand Valley State.

Defensive backs — Peyton Buckley, fifth-year, Augustana; Wyryor Noil, sith-year, Central Missouri; Shon Stephens, fourth-year, Ferris State; Tanner Volk, third-year, Central Washington; Jackson Zimmermann, third-year, Colorado School of Mines.

Punter — Blake Doud, third-year, Colorado School of Mines.

SECOND TEAM (Offense)

Quarterback — John Matocha, fifth-year, Colorado School of Mines.

Running backs — Blake Delacruz, fourth-year, Harding; Jordan Terrell, fourth-year, Barton.

Linemen — Shane Bumgardner, fourth-year, Tiffin; Robert Dunham, fifth-year, Henderson State; Devin Hannan, seventh-year, Valdosta State; Trase Jeffries, fifth-year, Pittsburg State; Blake Larson, sixth-year, Augustana.

Tight end — Mike Rigerman, fifth-year, Findlay.

Wide receivers — John Jiles, sixth-year, West Florida; Tyler Kahmann, fourth-year, Emporia State; Ben Noland, fourth-year, South Dakota School of Mines.

All-purpose player — Michael Herzog, fifth-year, Hillsdale College.

Kicker — Logan Turner, third-year, Southwest Baptist.

SECOND TEAM (Defense)

Linemen — Loobert Denelus, fourth-year, Benedict College; Marcus Hansen, third-year, Bemidji State; Eddie Miller-Garrett, fourth-year, Ohio Dominican; Dakari Streeter, sixth-year, Missouri Western State.

Linebackers — Jack Barkley, fifth-year, Pittsburg State; Garrett Cox., fourth-year, Millersville; Hayden Kelly, fifth-year, Texas at Permian Basin.

Defensive backs — Willie Drew, fifth-year, Virginia State; Giye Jenkins, third-year, New Haven; Josiah Johnson, third-year, Ouachita Baptist; Malik Jones, fourth-year, Delta State; Josh Stokes, fourth-year, Slippery Rock.

Punter — Aaron Winn, fifth-year, Arkansas Tech.

