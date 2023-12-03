Arkansas State, Northern Illinois meet in Camellia Bowl in clash of two 6-6 teams

Arkansas State (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Northern Illinois (6-6, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 23, noon ET. LOCATION: Montgomery, Alabama TOP PLAYERS…

Arkansas State (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Northern Illinois (6-6, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 23, noon ET.

LOCATION: Montgomery, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Arkansas State: QB Jaylen Raynor, the Sun Belt freshman of the year, has 2,293 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, six interceptions, five rushing TDs.

Northern Illinois: RB Antario Brown, first-team All-MAC, has 1,164 yards, 10 touchdowns, 6.2 yards per carry.

NOTABLE

Arkansas State: Bowl eligible for the first time since 2019. Rebounded after getting outscored 110-3 in the first two games against Oklahoma and Memphis. Set Sun Belt record with 77 points in a win over Texas State on Nov. 18.

Northern Illinois: Opened with 27-24 overtime win over Boston College, then lost its next four. Has won five of its last seven games. Ranks sixth nationally in pass defense, allowing 163.9 yards per game.

LAST TIME

Northern Illinois 38, Arkansas State 20 in GoDaddy.com Bowl (Jan. 8, 2012).

BOWL HISTORY

Arkansas State: Is 8-8-1 in bowl games and making third appearance in the Camellia Bowl (1-1).

Northern Illinois: Making 15th bowl trip (4-10) and 12th since 2008. First appearance in the Camellia Bowl.

