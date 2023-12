All Times EST Friday, Dec. 1 No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon, Pac 12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8…

All Times EST

Friday, Dec. 1

No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon, Pac 12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Liberty vs. New Mexico St., Conference USA Championship at Lynchburg, Va., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 18 Iowa, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Florida St. vs. No. 15 Louisville, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 19 Oklahoma St., Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon

No. 17 Tulane vs. No. 25 SMU, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

