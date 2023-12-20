A winning record on the line when Syracuse and USF meet in the Boca Bowl

Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse (6-6, ACC) vs. South Florida (6-6, American), Dec. 21, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) Line: Syracuse by…

Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse (6-6, ACC) vs. South Florida (6-6, American), Dec. 21, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

Line: Syracuse by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: South Florida leads 8-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner gets to go into the offseason with a winning record — 7-6. Syracuse is seeking its first bowl win since 2018 and first time posting consecutive winning seasons since 2012 and 2013. South Florida hasn’t won a bowl game since 2017 and hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2018.

KEY MATCHUP

USF’s passing defense against Syracuse’s mystery passing game. This is an incredibly odd matchup. USF gave up 301.2 yards per game through the air this season — the most in the country. With primary starter Garrett Shrader hurt, Syracuse plans to start redshirt freshman Braden Davis. He went 1 for 1 passing in the regular season. Safe guess: expect more of the wildcat that Syracuse ran well this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Syracuse: RB LeQuint Allen. Syracuse had four games in November; Allen rushed for more than 100 yards in all of them.

South Florida: QB Byrum Brown. He threw for 23 touchdowns this season, with 11 of those scoring throws coming in the final four games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams have some remarkable statistical similarities. Syracuse is rushing for 185 yards per game, USF for 184.7. South Florida netted 39.6 yards per punt, Syracuse netted 39.4. Both teams averaged 7.3 penalties per game, both offenses held the ball on average for 28 minutes per contest, and both turned it over exactly 20 times in the regular season. … Expected high temperature in Boca Raton on Thursday: 75. Expected high temperature in Syracuse on Thursday: 30.

