Wilson scores on final play, lifts Old Dominion to a 25-24 win over Georgia Southern

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Grant Wilson ran three yards for the go-ahead touchdown as time expired to cap a furious,…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Grant Wilson ran three yards for the go-ahead touchdown as time expired to cap a furious, 12—0 rally in the final four minutes as Old Dominion edged Georgia Southern 25-24 on Saturday afternoon.

Darren Grainger ran 16 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, then threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ahmon Green, connecting from 29- and 11-yards out in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead at the half.

Wilson started the second-half rally for the Monarchs (6-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) by finding Reymello Murphy from 31-yards out with 1:34 left in the third quarter, then after Old Dominion forced Georgia Southern into a three-and-out, hit Obie Sanni on a 67-yard touchdown to get within a touchdown 11-seconds into the fourth quarter.

Wilson threw a pick on the second play of Old Dominion’s next possession and the Panthers turned it into a 22-yard Liam Rickman field goal to extend the lead. The teams traded punts and Old Dominion was stopped on downs when Wilson was sacked by Tylon Dunlap at the Monarchs’ 24, but Rickman’s 39-yard field goal attempt was blocked and Old Dominion marched 61 yards in 12 plays for a 37-yard Ethan Sanchez field goal.

Starting from the Panthers’ 10, Grainger was stopped for a six-yard loss on first down and then tackled in the end zone for a safety that made it 24-19.

After recovering the onside kick Wilson hit Murphy across the middle for a 43-yard gain for a first down at the Georgia Southern 6 with 1:13 left. Wilson was stopped at the 3 on third down with :02 left, but found the end zone on fourth for the game-winner.

Wilson was 15 of 33 for 208 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Sanni carried 10 times for 85 yards and a score and Murphy finished with four catches for 96 yards and a score.

Grainger was 26-of-36 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice for Georgia Southern (6-6, 3-5). Robert Lewis caught nine passes for 91 yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.