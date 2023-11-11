Williams, Hunter combine for 6 TDs as Howard rolls past North Carolina Central 50-20

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Jarett Hunter added more than 100…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Jarett Hunter added more than 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Howard rolled to a 50-20 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Williams was 23-of-33 passing for 277 yards, hitting Kasey Hawthorne six times for 114 yards that included 15- and 65-yard touchdown passes. Williams also bullied into the end zone from the 1-yard line for the only touchdown in the first quarter.

Hunter had scoring runs from 17 and 20 yards in the second half and finished with 113 yards on 14 carries. Eden James had 84 yards rushing with a 45-yard touchdown run for Howard (5-5, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Davius Richard threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for North Carolina Central (8-2, 3-1), which entered ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll. Richard threw for 77 yards and added 91 yards rushing on 12 carries. ___

