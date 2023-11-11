Wickersham leads Richmond to critical CAA win 38-24 over Elon

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Wickersham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Richmond to a 38-24…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Wickersham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Richmond to a 38-24 win over Elon on Saturday in a battle of Coastal Athletic Conference contenders.

The Phoenix (5-5) and Spiders (7-3) were among the five teams that entered the day with 5-1 records in conference play. Richmond is tied at the top with Delaware (8-2), Albany (8-3) and Villanova (8-2).

Delaware plays Villanova next weekend as the regular season comes to an end. Richmond faces Williams and Mary (6-4) and Albany plays Monmouth (4-6).

Wickersham had touchdown passes of 9 yards to Connor Deveney and 12 yards to Savon Smith in a 21-point second quarter that made it 28-7 at the half.

Smith scored on a 1-yard plunge between the touchdown passes before icing the game with a 5-yard scoring run that made it 38-17 with 2:26 to play.

Wickersham finished 20-of-27 passing for 169 yards with an interception and kept the ball 13 times for 130 yards. Smith, who ran for 70 yards and had four catches for 21, also had a 16-yard completion to Wickersham.

Matthew Downing was 19 of 33 for 281 yards and threw two touchdown passes for Elon. Jordan Bonner had 122 yards on six receptions.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.