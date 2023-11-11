Watson’s 4 TD passes guide Troy to 45-14 victory over UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw four touchdown passes to propel Troy to a 45-14 victory over UL Monroe…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw four touchdown passes to propel Troy to a 45-14 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday.

Watson had a 1-yard touchdown toss to Damien Taylor to give Troy (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Watson connected with Jabre Barber for a 5-yard score early in the second quarter and followed with a 4-yarder to Devonte Ross and a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Jiya Wright hooked up with Tyrone Howell for a 46-yard score midway through the third quarter to get UL Monroe (2-8, 0-7) within 21-7. Scott Taylor Renfroe kicked a 32-yard field goal and the Trojans took a 17-point lead into the final quarter.

Watson’s final touchdown pass was a 5-yarder to Ethan Conner 47 seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 31-7. Wright had a 3-yard TD toss to Bud Tolbert with 8:07 remaining to complete the scoring for the Warhawks. Backup sophomore quarterback Goose Crowder threw his second career touchdown pass for Troy — a 9-yarder to Asa Martin with 5:27 left to play. Tae Meadows capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Watson completed 24 of 39 passes for 219 yards for the Trojans. Barber finished with eight catches for 73 yards.

Wright totaled 243 yards on 20-of-36 passing for the Warhawks. Howell caught four passes for 93 yards.

Neither team did much on the ground. Troy had 82 yards on 29 rushes, while UL Monroe totaled 66 yards on 31 attempts.

