Wagner wins season finale, tops D-II Post University 48-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Rickey Spruill ran for three touchdowns, including a 43-yard run in the third quarter, and caught a pass for a fourth score as Wagner beat Division II-member Post University, 48-21 in the Seahawks’ season finale on Saturday afternoon.

Wagner finished its season 4-7, 3-4 in the Northeast Conference.

The Seahawks built a 28-0 lead en route to a 35-7 halftime lead. Steven Krajewski hit Guenson Alexis from 13-yards out on their first possession and after Wagner picked off a Malakai Taylor pass near midfield Zachary Palmer-Smith capped a short drive with a 3-yard run. Wagner forced a Taylor fumble on Post’s first play following the kick-off and Spruill carried three straight times from the 18-yard line and punched it over from the 1 to make it 21-0.

Taylor got Post untracked in the second quarter, completing five straight passes, including a 23-yard strike to Joshua Tracey for the score.

Krajewski was 9 of 11 for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Palmer-Smith carried 14 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Spruill carried 12 times for 113 yards.

Taylor was 20 of 26 for 238 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for Post.

