Visperas, Altahir lead Eastern Washington over Cal Poly 48-13

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes, Tuna Altahir ran for two scores and Eastern Washington used…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes, Tuna Altahir ran for two scores and Eastern Washington used a 31-point second quarter to cruise past Cal Poly 48-13 on Saturday.

Michael Wortham returned the opening kickoff 86 yards to the 14-yard line, Altahir scored on the next play and Eastern Washington (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) never looked back.

Da’Marcus Johnson sacked Sam Huard on the first drive for Cal Poly (3-6, 1-5), forcing a fumble that Jaren Banks recovered on the Mustangs’ 30. Justice Jackson covered the 30 yards on two rushes for a 14-0 lead.

Cal Poly picked up a safety on a botched punt attempt to make it 14-2 after one quarter. Visperas followed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Altahir and then connected with Jackson for a 22-yard score. Cage Schenck returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown and the Eagles led 35-2 midway through the second quarter.

Huard threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Michael Briscoe for the Mustangs, but Altahir scored on a 32-yard run and Soren McKee kicked a 30-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to put Eastern Washington up 45-9 at halftime.

Cal Poly scored six points on three safeties, picking up one in the third and fourth quarters.

Visperas completed 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards for the Eagles, who improved to 8-0 all-time at home against Cal Poly. Altahir finished with 104 yards on 12 carries. Justice rushed 11 times for 77 yards.

Huard totaled 145 yards on 14-of-25 passing for the Mustangs with one interception.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.