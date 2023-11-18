UNLV shuts out Air Force in 2nd half, takes Mountain West lead with 31-27 win

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and UNLV shut out Air…

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and UNLV shut out Air Force in the second half to earn a 31-27 win to take over sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference Saturday.

The Runnin’ Rebels (9-2, 6-1) hold a one-game lead over the Falcons with one game remaining in the regular season.

Air Force drove to the UNLV 8 on its final possession, but John Busha’s pass to Caleb Rillos on fourth-and-goal with :23 left fell incomplete.

Maiava was 15-of-29 passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice. Ricky White caught eight passes for 169 yards and a touchdown and Kaleo Ballungay caught two for 90 yards and a score.

Air Force ran for 344 yards and three touchdowns, led by Dylan Carson 104 yards on 16 carries. Jasen Jensen carried 19 times for 88 yards but was just 1-of-6 passing for 35 yards.

Air Force will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Boise State on Friday. UNLV is home against San Jose State next Saturday.

