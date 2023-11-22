UNC-NC State rivalry and FSU’s QB pivot headline the ACC slate to end the regular season

Things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 13: GAME OF THE WEEK North Carolina at North Carolina…

Things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 13:

GAME OF THE WEEK

North Carolina at North Carolina State. The nearby rivals meet to close the regular season, each with a chance for a 10-win season.

The Tar Heels (8-3, 4-3 ACC) have lost the last two meetings in dramatic fashion to the Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2). The first of those two losses came in UNC’s last trip to Raleigh, where the Wolfpack scored twice in 26 seconds to make an improbable comeback.

The game pairs a UNC offense featuring star quarterback Drake Maye against a defense led by one of the nation’s top linebackers in the Wolfpack’s Payton Wilson.

There’s also the Wolfpack’s late surge since a dreadful performance in a loss at Duke with four straight wins, which includes quarterback Brennan Armstrong returning to the starting role and getting another shot at UNC after going 1-2 as a starter while at Virginia.

BEST MATCHUP

Ninth-ranked Louisville is thriving in Jeff Brohm’s return to the program where he played, owning its highest ranking in seven years and headed to the ACC championship game against No. 5 Florida State.

The Cardinals (10-1) can add something more by ending a four-game losing streak to in-state rival Kentucky. The Wildcats (6-5) have won those four games by an average of 30.5 points while holding the Cardinals to just 14.3 points since Louisville’s last win in 2017.

LONG SHOT

Pittsburgh is a 6 1/2-point underdog at Duke, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but the Panthers have owned the series since coming to the ACC in 2013.

The Panthers have won seven straight and 11 of 12 meetings, with nine of those taking place since their league arrival. Duke’s last win came in double-overtime on the road in 2014. Pitt also handed Louisville its only loss this year.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

UNC running back Omarion Hampton is tied for the national lead in rushing (128.6) and has run for 100+ yards in six straight games, the first Tar Heels player to do so since 1970. … N.C. State is one of four teams in the Power Five conferences with at least eight wins in four straight seasons, joining Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame. … Cavaliers receiver Malik Washington is averaging 119.2 yards receiving, good for second in FBS. … Miami safety Kamren Kinchens and Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones are among 11 players nationally with at least five interceptions. … Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3) enters a matchup with top-ranked Georgia with its best win total since 2018.

IMPACT PLAYER

FSU (11-0, 8-0) is headed for the ACC title game and chasing a College Football Playoff berth, but things look uncertain with starting quarterback Jordan Travis lost to a season-ending injury.

That puts Tate Rodemaker in line to take over entering this weekend’s trip to Florida. Rodemaker had thrown seven passes in seven appearances before having to take over against North Alabama once Travis was carted off. Overall, he’s completed 56 of 93 passes for seven touchdowns and five interceptions over four seasons.

