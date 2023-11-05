Two late FGs help No. 7 Texas beat 25th-ranked Kansas State 33-30 in OT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bert Auburn kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime and the Texas defense got a key…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bert Auburn kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime and the Texas defense got a key stop on fourth down to earn a 33-30 win over Kansas State in a matchup of Big 12 co-leaders.

No. 7 Texas (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) had led 27-7 late in the third quarter before No. 25 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2, No. 23 CFP) stormed back with three touchdown passes from Will Howard.

The Wildcats forced overtime on Chris Tennant’s 45-yard field goal with 1 second left. Tennant had earlier missed a short chance to tie with 1:45 to play.

Texas went nowhere on its first possession of overtime before Auburn’s go-ahead kick. Kansas State then drove to the Texas 6. Three consecutive plays gained only 2 yards before the Wildcats went for the win instead of the tie and another overtime. Howard was pressured and was slipping down when he lofted a pass that was easily batted down.

The win keeps Texas atop the league standings with an eye on the Big 12 championship game and the program’s first league title since 2009.

No. 1 GEORGIA 30, No. 14 MISSOURI 21

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse’s fourth-quarter interception helped protect No. 1 Georgia’s slim lead and the Bulldogs beat Missouri for their 26th consecutive win.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 College Football Playoff) had to rally to win the key SEC East matchup against Missouri (7-2, 3-2, No. 12 CFP).

The Tigers led 13-10 early in the second half. Georgia answered with two straight touchdowns, a 15-yard run by Kendall Milton and Carson Beck’s 5-yard scoring pass to Oscar Delp. Beck completed 21 of 32 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Georgia led 27-21 when Stackhouse, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior, picked off Brady Cook’s short pass. Stackhouse rambled all the way to the Missouri 5, but a blindside block penalty against Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. pushed Georgia back to its 30.

No. 2 MICHIGAN 41, PURDUE 13

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum matched his season high with three touchdowns and Semaj Morgan ran for a 44-yard score, leading No. 2 Michigan past Purdue.

The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) routed another overmatched opponent, as they have each game this season, amid an NCAA investigation into allegations that they broke rules with a sign-stealing scheme.

The Boilermakers (2-7, 1-5) used a staffer and backup quarterbacks to signal plays from the sideline as they have appeared to do all season.

Michigan’s Heisman Trophy-candidate quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 24 of 37 for a season-high 335 yards.

Roman Wilson had career highs with nine receptions and 143 yards receiving for the Wolverines, who scored five times on the ground.

Michigan has won a school-record 21 straight Big Ten games and 24 in a row during the regular season.

No. 3 OHIO STATE 35, RUTGERS 16

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cornerback Jordan Hancock woke up Ohio State early in the second half with a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Buckeyes rallied from their first halftime deficit of the season to beat vastly improved Rutgers.

Kyle McCord hit Marvin Harrison Jr. on two of his three touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson ran for 128 yards and a score as the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big, No. 1 in CFP) beat Rutgers (6-3, 3-3) for the 10th straight time.

Gavin Wimsatt threw a touchdown pass to JaQuae Jackson, Jai Petel hit three short field goals and Kyle Monangai ran for 159 yards for his third straight over the century mark as the Scarlet Knights dented the Buckeyes defense for 361 yards.

No. 4 FLORIDA STATE 24, PITTSBURGH 7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Travis ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Florida State clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game with a win over Pittsburgh.

The Seminoles (9-0, 7-0) are heading to Charlotte on the first Saturday in December for the first time in nine years, overcoming a shaky first half to pull away over the final two quarters.

Travis hit tight end Markeston Douglas for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to give Florida State a 10-point lead. Trey Benson sprinted 55 yards up the middle on the Seminoles’ next possession to put the Panthers (2-7, 1-4) away.

Florida State, fourth in the initial College Football Playoff ranking, won its 15th straight game.

No. 5 WASHINGTON 52, No. 24 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 42

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. passed for 256 yards and two scores and No. 5 Washington beat No. 24 Southern California to remain unbeaten.

Devin Culp and Ja’Lynn Polk caught TD passes from Penix, who also rushed for a score while the Huskies (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) won a high-octane thriller featuring two elite offenses and two deficient defenses.

Johnson had the fifth-biggest rushing performance in Washington history and its first 200-yard game or four-TD game since 2017 while the Huskies racked up 572 total yards.

Caleb Williams passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (7-3, 5-2), who have lost three of four to derail their championship hopes despite another prolific outing from the Heisman Trophy winner and his offense. Raleek Brown, Darwin Barlow and Williams rushed for TDs, while Tahj Washington, Brenden Rice and Mario Williams caught scoring passes.

No. 6 OREGON 63, CALIFORNIA 19

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and No. 6 Oregon pulled away from California in a wild first half.

Nix completed 29 of 38 passes for 38 yards. He had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. Tez Johnson caught 12 passes for 180 yards and two scores and the Ducks (8-1, 4-1 Pac-12, No. 6 CFP) remained undefeated at Autzen Stadium.

Jaydn Ott ran for 93 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Bears (3-6, 1-5). Nohl Williams scored on a fumble return and Mateen Bhaghani made two field goals.

No. 8 ALABAMA 42, No. 13 LSU 28

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns and passed for another 219 yards to lead No. 8 Alabama past No. 13 LSU.

Milroe matched big plays both running and passing with the Tigers’ Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels and the Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 8 CFP) moved closer to locking down an SEC West title.

Daniels and Milroe were both putting on dazzling dual-threat displays. But the Heisman Trophy contender for the Tigers (6-3, 4-2) was hurt on a hard hit that drew a flag early in the fourth quarter. He briefly reentered the game but didn’t run a play, heading to the medical tent after a penalty and a timeout, where his mother joined him. CBS reported he was in concussion protocol.

Milroe, meanwhile, had likely his best all-around game, completing 15 of 23 passes and adding 20 carries while setting a Tide single-game record for TDs rushing by a quarterback.

Daniels also passed for 219 yards with two touchdowns, while running for 163 yards and a score.

No. 9 PENN STATE 51, MARYLAND 15

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Drew Allar threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half, and Penn State easily handled Maryland to set up a showdown with Michigan next week.

The Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP) never were in danger of their meeting with fading Maryland becoming a trap game. The Terrapins (5-4, 2-4) have dropped four in a row, and a season that began with five straight wins is in danger of really unraveling.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State’s leading receiver for the season, went down holding his left knee during the fourth quarter but was able to walk off.

The Penn State defensive front dominated. The Terrapins finished with minus-49 yards rushing. Six sacks played a role in that, but even running backs Roman Hemby, Antwain Littleton II and Colby McDonald netted minus-6 yards on their seven carries.

OKLAHOMA STATE 27, No. 10 OKLAHOMA 24

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ollie Gordon II ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma in the last Bedlam rivalry game before the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference next year.

Gordon, who entered the day as the nation’s leading rusher, had a career-high 33 carries. It was his sixth straight game rushing for at least 100 yards.

The game was about more than bragging rights — both teams started the day as part of a five-way tie for the conference lead.

Alan Bowman passed for 334 yards, Rashod Owens had career highs of 10 catches for 136 yards and Brennan Presley caught eight passes for 97 yards for the Cowboys (7-2, 5-1, No. 22 CFP).

Dillon Gabriel passed for 344 yards, Drake Stoops had career highs of 12 catches for 134 yards and Gavin Sawchuk ran for a career-high 111 yards and a score for the Sooners (7-2, 4-2, No. 9 CFP).

No. 11 MISSISSIPPI 38, TEXAS A&M 35

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Quinshon Judkins ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner from a yard out with 1:40 remaining, and No. 11 Mississippi rallied to defeat Texas A&M.

Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 10 CFP) preserved the win on the final play as Zxavian Harris tipped Randy Bond’s 47-yard field-goal attempt for the Aggies (5-4, 3-3).

The Rebels remained in second place in the SEC West race with their fifth consecutive win.

CLEMSON 31, No. 12 NOTRE DAME 23

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mafah ran for a career high 186 yards and two touchdowns in relief of the injured Will Shipley and Clemson held off No. 12 Notre Dame to end a disheartening two-game losing streak.

The Tigers (5-4) came in with more losses in a season than it had in 13 years and still stinging from the radio criticism of “Tyler from Spartanburg,” who called out Dabo Swinney and drew a strong, even hostile rebuke from the coach that apparently fired up the whole group.

Mafah ran for scores of 41 and 1 yard, the last putting Clemson ahead 31-16 in the third quarter. Notre Dame (7-3, No. 15 CFP) drew within one score on Sam Hartman’s 26-yard scramble score.

No. 15 LOUISVILLE 34, VIRGINIA TECH 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Isaac Guerendo rushed for career highs of 146 yards and three touchdowns, Jawhar Jordan and Jadon Thompson also scored and Louisville shut down Virginia Tech.

The showdown for second place steadily became a rout as the Cardinals (8-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 13 College Football Playoff) moved closer toward a berth in the conference championship in their first season under Jeff Brohm. Their relentless defense didn’t allow a touchdown for the second consecutive week and held the Hokies (4-5, 3-2) to just 140 yards overall, creating chances that Guerendo quickly turned into scores.

No. 16 OREGON STATE 26, COLORADO 19

DENVER (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchown and ran for another and Oregon State’s swarming defense held Shedeur Sanders to 245 yards passing, including just 41 in the first half, in the 16th-ranked Beavers’ win over fading Colorado.

Sanders, who entered the game as the nation’s second-leading passer with an average of 337 yards a game, repeatedly limped to the sideline and even to the locker room late in the third quarter after taking a beating for a second straight week behind a porous O-line and in the midst of a switch of play-callers that was slow to produce meaningful change.

The Beavers (7-2, 4-2) started slowly but picked up steam with a pair of touchdown drives spanning halftime, including Uiagalelei’s 20-yard toss to Deshawn Fenwick with 16 seconds left in the fist half.

With their fifth loss in six games, the Buffs (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) fell under .500 for the first time all season. They scored two late touchdowns after managing just a field goal in their first 10 possessions, but the Beavers ran out the final 1:42 after Colorado had pulled within one score.

ARIZONA 27, No. 20 UCLA 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona knocked off No. 20 UCLA to give the Wildcats victories over ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in program history.

Coming off wins over then-No. 19 Washington State and No. 16 Oregon State, the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) picked apart one of the nation’s top defenses to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

Arizona ran for 129 yards against the FBS’ best run defense and Fifita connected with Tetairoa McMillan on a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

Fifita threw two 9-yard TD passes, to Montana Lemonius-Craig and Jacob Cowing, to put the Wildcats up 14-7 at halftime.

Ethan Garbers threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Carsen Ryan for UCLA late in the second quarter.

ARMY 23, No. 17 AIR FORCE 3

DENVER (AP) — Quarterback Bryson Daily ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns, Army’s swarming defense forced six turnovers and the Black Knights knocked Air Force from the list of undefeated teams.

Daily and the Black Knights entered as an 18 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But they quickly set the tone with a dominant opening half in which they led 23-3. A stunned and staggered Falcons team never got on track in front of 52,401 fans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The mistake-prone Falcons (8-1) had four fumbles, threw two interceptions, missed a 32-yard field goal and turned the ball over twice on downs as their best start since 1985 came to a halt. They entered the day as one of eight undefeated major college football teams.

Army (3-6) snapped a five-game skid and moved into the driver’s seat to hoist the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

No. 18 UTAH 55, ARIZONA STATE 3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bryson Barnes passed for 161 yards and a career-high four touchdowns and Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed 13 times for 111 yards to lead Utah past Arizona State.

Barnes, who also ran for 56 yards, threw his last touchdown strike to Landen King with 12:59 left and took the rest of the game off.

Jackson sprinted for a 54-yard touchdown early in the third quarter but landed awkwardly in the end zone and had to be helped off the field. The Utes (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) already have two running backs, Micah Bernard and Chris Curry, out for the season.

Arizona State (2-7, 1-5) was missing its top four offensive tackles against the Utes, who thrive on quarterback pressures and sacks. The Sun Devils gained 83 yards of total offense, their second worst mark in school history.

No. 19 TENNESSEE 59, UCONN 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton, Jr. passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, all in the first half, and Tennessee had three defensive TDs for the first time in program history in a victory over UConn.

The Volunteers (7-2, No. 17 CFP) had three scoring plays of at least 60 yards as they built a 35-3 halftime lead. Milton’s TD passes were 60 yards to Ramel Keyton and 83 yards to Squirrel White. Jaylen Wright broke an 82-yard run on the second play from scrimmage and finished with 113 yards rushing.

The Huskies (1-8), who lost their third straight game, held a 17-minute advantage in time of possession but rushed for only 35 yards, committed three turnovers and finished with 256 total yards.

No. 21 TULANE 13, EAST CAROLINA 10

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Pratt threw a short touchdown pass to Lawrence Keys III while Tulane’s defense turned in a smothering effort to help the Green Wave beat East Carolina.

Tulane (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference, No. 24 College Football Playoff) got off to a slow start to trail 10-0 after the first quarter. But the defense didn’t give up much of anything from there against an ECU offense that has been nothing short of anemic all season.

The Pirates (1-8, 0-5) scored on their first two drives, tallying 143 yards and seven first downs through the opening 15 minutes. But Tulane’s defense allowed just 47 yards and four first downs the rest of the night, a welcome step up for a unit that given up 20-point leads in the past two wins.

By the end of the game, East Carolina had 190 total yards.

No. 22 KANSAS 28, IOWA STATE 21

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jason Bean had 287 yards passing, including an 80-yard touchdown to Lawrence Arnold after Iowa State pulled within three points in the fourth quarter, and No. 22 Kansas held on for the win.

The Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) won consecutive conference games for the first time since 2008. They also reached the seven-win benchmark and won in Ames for the first time since that ’08 season.

Iowa State (5-4, 4-2) began the day in a five-way tie for first place in the Big 12, but the Cyclones’ comeback bid came up short after they trailed 21-3 with 9:24 left in the third quarter.

Bean completed 14 of 23 passes, his biggest one to Arnold giving Kansas a 10-point cushion right after Iowa State had scored to pull to 21-18. Arnold finished with 112 yards on three catches.

A field goal got the Cyclones within 28-21 with 4:53 left. The Jayhawks were able to pick up two first downs on their final possession to run out the clock.

No. 23 JAMES MADISON 42, GEORGIA STATE 14

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan McCloud accounted for six touchdowns to lead James Madison to a win over Georgia State.

The senior quarterback completed 28 of 36 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 13 times for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dukes (9-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) extend their winning streak to 12 games, the fifth-longest in the FBS.

It was the third time in his career he threw four touchdown passes in a game.

Ty Son Lawton ran 18 times for 95 yards and caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Dukes. Elijah Sarratt caught eight passes for 87 yards and Zach Horton caught six passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Darren Grainger completed 10 of 19 passes for 82 yards and rushed 13 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia State (6-3, 3-3).

