Tulsa is No. 20 Tulane’s next obstacle to an AAC title defense and major bowl bid

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulsa (3-6, 1-4 AAC) at No. 20 Tulane (8-1, 5-0, No. 23 CFP), 12 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2)

Line: Tulane by 22 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tulsa leads 13-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

If Tulane runs the table and wins the American Athletic Conference, it likely will get a second-straight bid to a major New Year’s Day bowl after winning the Cotton Bowl last season. Tulsa must win its remaining three games to finish at .500 and get to the six-victory threshold for bowl eligibility.

KEY MATCHUP

Tulane top running back Mekhi Hughes against a Tulsa defensive front that ranks sixth in the AAC against the run, allowing 143.4 yards rushing per game after rushing for 105 in a victory at East Carolina last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulsa: DE Owen Ostroski, who missed three games because of an injury earlier this season, has had five tackles for loss since returning three games ago and has a team-high 9 1/2 TFL for the season.

Tulane: Hughes has rushed for 100 or more yards in five straight games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Hurricane has a 5-4 mark in the series in New Orleans … Tulane will be the third AP Top 25 team Tulsa will have faced this year, having already lost to current No. 5 Washington, 43-10, and current No. 17 Oklahoma, 66-17, in early season non-conference games. … Three Tulsa quarterbacks have started at least one game this year because of injuries. Braylon Braxton started the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and vs. Rice in mid-October; Cardell Williams started vs. Washington, NIU, Temple and FAU and Roman Fuller against Oklahoma. … The Green Wave has won seven straight and 20 of 23 games dating to last season. … Tulane is 7-0 this season when first-team QB Michael Pratt has been in the lineup. He missed Tulane’s second and third games of the season with a knee injury. … Pratt has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 41 of his 42 career games, including 23 in a row. … Tulane coach Willie Fritz has coached in a program record 97 games for the Green Wave. Fritz needs eight more wins to match Clark Shaughnessy (59 from 1915-20 and 1922-26) for most Tulane coaching wins all-time.

