Trevor Williams, John Gentry deliver key touchdowns, Sam Houston tops Middle Tennessee 23-20

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Trevor Wiliams had a pick-6, John Gentry scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run late in the fourth quarter, and Sam Houston closed out the season with a 23-20 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The Bearkats managed just three Colby Sessums field goals in the first half and trailed 10-9 at halftime.

Zeke Rankin kicked his second field goal of the game to give the Blue Raiders a 13-9 lead early in the third quarter. Sam Houston punted on its ensuing possession, then on the Blue Raiders third play Williams intercepted a pass over the middle and avoided a handful of tackles on the way to a 31-yard touchdown return.

The score remained 16-13 until late in the fourth quarter when Middle Tennessee drove 97 yards to a 5-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback DJ Riles with 2:50 remaining.

Now trailing 20-16, the Bearkats responded with a 72-yard drive, with Gentry scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

Middle Tennessee had about a minute to go ahead or tie with a field goal. The Blue Raiders drove to the Sam Houston 29, but Rankin missed a 47-yard field goal try on the final play.

Keegan Shoemaker completed 31 of 48 passes for 198 yards and Simeon Evans caught 11 for 110 yards for the Bearkats (3-9, 2-6 Conference USA). Williams was in on 12 tackles and Sincere Jackson was credited with 13.

Nicholas Vattiato was 29 of 37 passing for 241 yards for Middle Tennessee (4-8, 3-5) but was intercepted three times. Zack Dobson caught five for 98 yards.

