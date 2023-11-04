Towson distances itself twice, Matthews scores thrice in Towson win over North Carolina A&T

Devin Matthews ran for three touchdowns, Nathan Kent threw for two touchdowns, and Towson led for the duration in beating North Carolina A&T 42-32 on Saturday.

GREENSBORON, N.C. (AP) — Devin Matthews ran for three touchdowns, Nathan Kent threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and Towson led for the duration in beating North Carolina A&T 42-32 on Saturday.

The Tigers (4-5, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association) built a 21-10 halftime lead before the Aggies (1-8, 0-6) wrapped a pair of touchdowns around one from Towson and drew within 28-23 to start the fourth quarter. Towson countered with an eight-play, 67-yard drive that concluded with an 18-yard pass from Kent to Daniel Thompson IV for a 12-point lead with 11:43 remaining.

Lukkas Londono finished with 126 yards receiving on six catches for Towson. Matthews ran for a pair of 2-yard scoring runs and one from a yard out.

Kenji Christian for the Aggies ran for 140 yards on 22 yards and scored three touchdowns on runs of 11, 2 and 4 yards, the latter being the game’s final score with 2:17 remaining.

