Toledo beats Eastern Michigan 49-23 to clinch the MAC West Division title

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw for 407 yards and three touchdowns, Peny Boone rushed for three touchdowns, and Toledo beat Eastern Michigan 49-23 on Wednesday night to clinch the Mid-American Conference West Division title.

Toledo (9-1, 6-0) has won nine straight games, following a 30-28 loss at Illinois, for the first time in 40 years. The Rockets secured a return trip to the MAC championship game in Detroit on Dec. 2. Toledo was a co-West champion with Eastern Michigan last year but went to the MAC title game thanks to its win over the Eagles.

Toledo led 35-3 at halftime behind Finn’s 275 yards passing and three touchdowns. Jacquez Stuart and Boone each had a touchdown run in the half, and Junior Vandeross III caught two touchdown passes.

Finn’s third touchdown extended the Rockets’ lead to 49-9 with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter.

Boone had 52 yards rushing on 11 carries and he also caught four passes for 116 yards. Newton added 108 yards receiving on six catches.

Jaylon Jackson had 74 yards rushing with a touchdown for Eastern Michigan (4-6, 2-4). Running back Samson Evans threw a 28-yard scoring pass to Elijah Jackson-Anderson.

Eastern Michigan was held to nine first downs in the first half and 106 total yards. The Eagles finished with 255 yards, compared to 508 for Toledo.

