The buyouts for coaches at the top of college football are generous, totaling tens of millions

Texas A&M fired football coach Jimbo Fisher, deciding that it was fine with paying him more than $75 million — the balance of his fully guaranteed, 10-year contract that he signed in 2020. The buyout is the highest paid to a coach in college sports history.

Athletic director Ross Bjork said unrestricted contributions within the donor-backed 12th Man Foundation will be used to make an initial payment of $19 million to Fisher within 60 days and the rest would be paid with athletic department funds.

Some of the current buyouts for coaches at public universities at the top of college football, totaling $585.5 million:

Kirby Smart, Georgia, $92.5 million

— Contract expires 2031.

— His predecessor, Mark Richt, had a $4.1 million buyout in 2015.

Brian Kelly, LSU, $70 million

— Contract expires 2031.

— His predecessor, Ed Orgeron, had a $16.9 million buyout in 2021.

James Franklin, Penn State, $64.5 million

— Contract expires 2031.

— He would owe Penn State $6 million if he left for the NFL this year.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson, $64 million

— Contract expires 2031.

— If Swinney took another job this year, he would owe Clemson $5 million. If that job was Alabama, where he was a walk-on, he would owe $7.5 million.

Matt Rhule, Nebraska, $62 million

— Contract expires 2031, signed 2022.

— Nebraska required to pay only 90% of remaining contract value.

— His predecessor, Scott Frost, had a $15 million buyout in 2022.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky, $51 million

— Contract expires 2031.

— Kentucky required to pay only 75% of remaining contract value.

— His predecessor, Joker Phillips, had a $2.5 million buyout in 2012.

Josh Heupel, Tennessee, $46.5 million

— Contract expires 2029, signed in 2023.

— Tennessee paid buyouts of $12.6 million to Jeremy Pruitt in 2020 and $8.3 million to Butch Jones in 2017.

Ryan Day, Ohio State, $46 million

— Contract expires 2028, signed in 2022.

— An NFL team or another school would have to pay Ohio State $4.5 million if it were to hire Day before Feb. 1, 2024.

Nick Saban, Alabama, $45 million

— Contract expires 2030, signed in 2021.

— Alabama would owe Saban 48 months’ pay if he were fired, or for the number of months remaining if contract is within four years of expiration.

Dan Lanning, Oregon, $44 million

— Contract expires 2028, signed in 2023.

— An NFL team or another school would have to pay Oregon $20 million to hire him at any point during the contract term.

