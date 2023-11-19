Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough intends to transfer, ending injury-plagued time with Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough’s injury-plagued time with the Red Raiders is apparently ending with his…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough’s injury-plagued time with the Red Raiders is apparently ending with his plan to transfer.

Coach Joey McGuire said Sunday that Shough was entering the transfer portal after a third consecutive season at Texas Tech was interrupted by a long-term injury. McGuire said Shough has graduated.

Shough, who spent two seasons at Oregon before joining the Red Raiders in 2021, hasn’t played since breaking his leg early in a loss at West Virginia on Sept. 23. Behren Morton replaced him.

The 24-year-old Shough never played more than seven games for Texas Tech. He was limited each of the past two seasons by collarbone and shoulder injuries.

Shough started and finished just 11 games over his three seasons in Lubbock, recording a 9-2 record in those games. That included an MVP performance in a Texas Bowl victory over Mississippi last season.

Shough got to face his former team in the home opener, but was responsible for four turnovers in a 38-30 loss to the Ducks. He did throw three touchdown passes and ran for 101 yards. He was injured late in the first quarter of a 20-13 loss at the Mountaineers.

Morton missed one game with a shoulder injury but has returned to win three consecutive starts. The Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) have gained bowl eligibility and are on a late-season surge again after winning their last four games in McGuire’s first season in 2022.

“Since his injury earlier this year, Tyler has been fully transparent with me and our staff on his intentions to return to the field,” McGuire said. “While he won’t be doing so as a Red Raider, he has our full support as he enters a new chapter of his playing career.”

Shough played 12 games at Oregon and 15 at Texas Tech.

