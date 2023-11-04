South Dakota hangs on to beat Southern Illinois 14-7

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Aidan Bouman and Travis Theis scored on 1-yard touchdown runs and Brendan Webb capped a big…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Aidan Bouman and Travis Theis scored on 1-yard touchdown runs and Brendan Webb capped a big defensive day with a pass deflection for an interception in the final seconds of South Dakota’s 14-7 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

After Aidan Quinn threw a 6-yard TD pass to Nic Baker to cut South Dakota’s lead to 14-7 with three minutes left, the Salukis (6-3, 3-3) got the ball back a minute later on their 47-yard line. D’Ante Cox made a juggling catch while falling to the turf for a 27-yard completion and a first-and-goal from the 5 with under a minute left. It was fourth-and-2 when Webb deflected Baker’s pass and Blake Holden grabbed it to secure the win.

Webb also had four sacks with two pass breakups for South Dakota (7-2, 5-1).

The Salukis outgained the Coyotes 333-196. Baker threw for 228 yards. Ro Elliott had 57 yards rushing, putting him over the 2,000-yard career mark.

The Salukis came in ranked 11th in the FCS coaches’ poll and the Coyotes No. 12.

