South Alabama is bowl eligible after 28-0 victory over Marshall

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw two touchdown passes, La’Damian Webb had a touchdown catch and ran for a score and South Alabama became eligible for a bowl game with a 28-0 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

Diego Guajardo kicked 47- and 43-yard field goals and Bradley connected with Jamaal Pritchett for a 25-yard touchdown before hitting Webb for the two-point conversion and South Alabama (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) led 14-0 after one quarter.

Bradley had an 8-yard touchdown toss to Webb late in the second quarter to put the Jaguars up 21-0.

Webb ran for a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Bradley completed 17 of 23 passes for 176 yards for South Alabama. Webb rushed for 117 yards on 24 carries. Caulin Lacy had nine receptions for 126 yards.

Freshman Cole Pennington, the son of former Marshall and NFL quarterback Chad Pennington, totaled 159 yards on 22-of-36 passing with three interceptions. The Thundering Herd (5-6, 2-5) managed just 201 yards of offense, while yielding 393.

South Alabama ends the regular season at Texas State on Saturday. Marshall hosts Arkansas State on Saturday to close out the regular season.

