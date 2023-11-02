Slovis faces West Virginia again, this time with BYU as both teams try to become bowl eligible

BYU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) at West Virginia (5-3, 3-2), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FOX) Line: West Virginia by 10…

BYU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) at West Virginia (5-3, 3-2), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: West Virginia by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series record: West Virginia leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

One team will become bowl eligible. BYU is looking for a strong November to avoid its worst record since 2019, when it went 7-6. West Virginia has never won more than six games in a season under fifth-year coach Neal Brown, who is fighting to keep his job.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia QB Garrett Greene against BYU’s defense. The dual-threat Greene set a career high in passing yards and a season high for rushing in back-to-back games last month. His three rushing touchdowns against UCF last week were the most for a West Virginia quarterback since Pat White against Louisville in 2008. BYU has allowed just six rushing TDs but its eight sacks are by far the fewest in the league.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: QB Kedon Slovis. BYU’s offense has struggled of late. Slovis has averaged 159 passing yards over his last three games with a total of two TD passes and three interceptions. Last Saturday’s lopsided loss at Texas marked the first time in six weeks that Slovis had a completion percentage of greater than 60%. But coach Kalani Sitake wants his offensive line to do a better job of protecting Slovis. In his only season at Pittsburgh a year ago, Slovis threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in a 38-31 win over the Mountaineers.

West Virginia: RB CJ Donaldson. The 240-pound sophomore has scored a rushing touchdown in six straight games. He ran for a season-high 121 yards last week as the Mountaineers piled up 286 yards on the ground in a 41-28 win at UCF.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU has the Big 12’s worst total and rushing offense, while West Virginia has the worst passing offense … West Virginia won the teams’ only previous meeting 35-32 in 2016 when BYU was an independent. … BYU is trying to avoid its fourth straight road loss in Big 12 play. The Cougars have dropped three of five overall after starting the season 3-0. All of BYU’s remaining opponents have winning records. …. West Virginia’s Beanie Bishop is tied for second in the Big 12 with four interceptions after getting two picks last week. … West Virginia’s 114 points scored in the last three games is its highest total under Brown in Big 12 play.

