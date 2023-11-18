Sloan, McKinney help Eastern Kentucky pull away in fourth quarter to beat Stephen F. Austin 36-24

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Braedon Sloan ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, Parker McKinney threw for 257 yards and…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Braedon Sloan ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, Parker McKinney threw for 257 yards and a score and Eastern Kentucky used the fourth quarter to beat Stephen F. Austin 36-24 on Saturday.

Sloan’s 15-yard touchdown run gave Eastern Kentucky a 23-16 lead with 14:03 remaining. McKinney added an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Burbage before Brian Maurer’s 11-yard scoring throw to Lawton Rikel pulled the Lumberjacks to 30-24 with 5:06 left. Sloan sealed it with a 55-yard touchdown run with about three minutes left.

McKinney completed 25 of 38 passes. Jaden Smith and Hunter Brown combined for 14 catches for 124 yards receiving for Eastern Kentucky (5-6, 4-2 United Athletic Conference).

Maurer was 30-of-53 passing for 328 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Stephen F. Austin (3-8, 0-6).

