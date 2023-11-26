Schager throws for 320 yards and a TD, Hawaii beat Colorado State 27-24

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager was 30-of-43 passing for 320 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Shipley kicked a 51-yard field…

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager was 30-of-43 passing for 320 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Shipley kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired and Hawaii beat Colorado State 27-24 Saturday night.

On third-and-3 from the Rams 45 in the closing seconds, Schager hit Chuuky Hines for an 11-yard gain to set up Shipley’s winner.

Colorado State (5-7, 3-5 Mountain West) took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays to take a 7-0 lead when Justin Marshall scored on a 21-yard run and Jordan Noyes kicked to 22-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-7 lead with 9:27 remaining in the second quarter. Hawaii (4-8, 2-5) responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Tauaefa’s first career touchdown less than 3 minutes later.

Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala ran for a 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Matthew Shipley kicked a 35-yard field goal with 13:32 to play that made it 24-10.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Louis Brown IV with about 9 minutes left that capped the scoring when the 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Facing fourth-and-8, Tory Horton got behind the defense and caught a pass from Fowler-Nicolosi on his way to a 70-yard touchdown and the pair connected again for the 2-point conversion to make it 24-all with 54 seconds left.

Fowler-Nicolosi finished with 317 yards passing and two touchdowns, Marshall had 20 carries for 94 yards rushing and Horton added 186 yards receiving on nine catches for Colorado State.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.