Rutgers and Maryland go for winning seasons in Big Ten regular-season finale

Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers (6-5, 3-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: Maryland by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Maryland leads 11-7, including 37-0 last year.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A winning season for the winner. The last time Rutgers had a winning season was 2014 when Kyle Flood guided the Scarlet Knights to an 8-5 record. Maryland is looking for its third straight winning season under Mike Locksley.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa vs. Rutgers defensive backs. The Scarlet Knights are ranked fifth in the country, allowing 159.1 passing yards per game. Cornerback Max Melton leads the team with two interceptions and has started all 11 games along with fellow cornerback Robert Longerbeam and safeties Shaquan Loyal and Flip Dixon. Eric Rogers has six pass breakups in the nickel role.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: Tagovailoa holds the Maryland career records for passing yards (10,895), passing touchdowns (73), total touchdowns (83), completions (931), completion percentage (66.8), passing efficiency (145.9) and total offense (11,109). He enters the game needing 268 yards to take over as the Big Ten’s all-time leading passer from Curtis Painter (11,163), who played at Purdue from 2005-08. For the season, Tagovailoa is 266 of 406 for 3,016 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In his last two games against the Scarlet Knights, he is 46 of 67 for 654 yards and four touchdowns.

Rutgers: Isaiah Washington. The senior receiver was the main target for Gavin Wimsatt this past weekend against Penn State, finishing with a career-high five catches for 55 yards. This will be his 57th career game and the final one at SHI Stadium. He has 21 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Terrapins have won at least six games in three straight seasons for the first time since 2006 to 2008 when Ralph Friedgen was the coach. He later worked at Rutgers. … Maryland has beaten Rutgers by a combined score of 77-16 over the last two seasons. … The Terps are 6-3 against Rutgers since joining the Big Ten. … Maryland has averaged 250.2 yards rushing against Rutgers in Big Ten games. … CB Tarheeb Still has five of Maryland’s 14 interceptions. … Rutgers has lost consecutive games to No. 2 Ohio State, No. 11 Penn State and No. 20 Iowa. … .. The Scarlet Knights are 5-1 at SHI Stadium this season, the most home wins since six in 2011. … . Rutgers leads the nation in kickoff returns (34.8 yards), ranks fifth in passing defense (159.1), 11th in total defense (297.0), 11th in fewest sacks allowed (1.09), 11th in fewest tackles-for-loss allowed (3.91), 20th in scoring defense (19.1), 21st in fewest penalties (4.73) and 22nd in fumbles recovered (8). … QB Gavin Wimsatt has thrown eight touchdowns and run for seven others. … RB Kyle Monangai leads the Big Ten with 981 yards rushing.

