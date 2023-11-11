Robert Morris withstands Charleston Southern’s late rally to hold on for 14-12 win

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — DJ Moyer ran for 82 yards on 15 carries and Zach Tanner ran for two…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — DJ Moyer ran for 82 yards on 15 carries and Zach Tanner ran for two touchdowns and Robert Morris held off Charleston Southern for a 14-12 win on Saturday.

Tanner had early fourth-quarter scoring runs in a little more than a two-minute span of 1 and 25 yards to put the Colonials (4-6, 2-3 Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association) ahead 14-6.

The first touchdown occurred with 13:51 remaining and ended a nine-play, 85-yard drive that lasted 4:15 starting late in the third quarter. After holding Charleston Southern (4-6, 2-3) to three-and-out, Tanner’s 25-yard scoring run concluded a five-play, 56-yard drive.

Charleston Southern responded with Isaiah Bess completing a 38-yard scoring pass to Noah Jennings, and the failed 2-point conversion reduced the Buccaneers’ deficit to 14-12.

Robert Morris failed to add to its lead when Jayson Jenkins missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt with 3:09 left.

On its final possession, Charleston Southern advanced to its own 39-yard line from its 20 before being stopped on fourth down. Robert Morris took the ball and killed the clock.

Jennings finished with 204 yards receiving on eight receptions for Charleston Southern.

