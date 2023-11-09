No. 6 Oregon hosts the USC Trojans for first time since 2015

USC (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12. No. 20 CFP) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 5-1, No. 6 CFP), Sat. 10:30 p.m. ET…

USC (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12. No. 20 CFP) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 5-1, No. 6 CFP), Sat. 10:30 p.m. ET (FOX).

Line: Oregon by 14 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: USC leads 33-22-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks look to keep alive their hopes for a Pac-12 title and possibly a shot at a College Football Playoff berth when they host USC on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is the highest ranked one-loss team in the CFP rankings. The Trojans haven’t visited Eugene since 2015. USC is coming off a 52-42 loss at home to No. 5 Washington, which sits atop the Pac-12 standings. The Huskies and Oregon are the top two teams in the league. The Ducks defeated California 63-19 last weekend.

KEY MATCHUP

All eyes will be on USC’s defense after the dismissal of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, head coach Lincoln Riley’s longtime top assistant. The Trojans gave up 572 yards and 52 points to the Huskies. It was USC’s third loss in four games and dropped the Trojans out of the AP Top 25. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua and inside linebackers coach Brian Odom will serve as co-defensive coordinators for the rest of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC: Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leads the nation with 28 touchdown passes and he’s thrown for 2,958 yards this season, second-most in the nation, behind Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. Williams is tied atop the Pac-12 conference with 10 touchdown runs.

Oregon: Heisman hopeful Bo Nix leads the nation with a 78.1 completion percentage, and is on pace to break the NCAA record. He ranks fourth nationally with 25 passing touchdowns and he’s rushed for five more scores. He’s the only quarterback nationally with as many touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon is one of just three teams nationally to have scored 30 or more points in every game this season, joining Michigan and Texas. … The Ducks are averaging 47.4 points per game to lead the nation. They’re ranked second in total offense with an average of 538.7 yards a game. … USC receiver Zachariah Branch has two touchdown catches, a punt return for a score and a kickoff return for a TD. The last USC player with all three was Adoree Jackson in 2016. Branch also has a rushing touchdown. … Saturday’s game is USC’s final road trip of the season. The Trojans play their rivalry game against UCLA next weekend. … The last time the two teams met, Oregon won 31-24 at the L.A. Coliseum in 2020.

