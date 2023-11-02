No. 6 Ducks and QB Bo Nix host California on Saturday at Autzen

California (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 6 Oregon (7-1, 4-1, No. 6 CFP), Saturday, 5:40 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network) Line:…

California (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 6 Oregon (7-1, 4-1, No. 6 CFP), Saturday, 5:40 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: Oregon by 24 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oregon leads 42-41-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon is ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings, as well as the AP Top 25. The Ducks are within striking distance of the playoffs, but they’re still behind the undefeated Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 and national rankings as the regular season enters its final month. Oregon is coming off a dominant 35-6 victory over No. 13 Utah last weekend. California has lost three straight, but played No. 24 USC close before falling to 50-49 last weekend. The Golden Bears ‘ last victory over the Ducks at Autzen Stadium came back in 2007, when they defeated then-No. 11 Oregon 31-24.

KEY MATCHUP

California’s strength on offense is its running game. The Bears are averaging 200.5 yards a game, third-most in the Pac-12 and most since 2005 (235.2) Cal is also third in the league with 21 rushing touchdowns. But Oregon is ranked third in the Pac-12 for rushing defense, allowing an average of just 95 yards. The Ducks have only allowed three rushing touchdowns this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

California: RB Jaydn Ott leads the Pac-12 in rushing and is ranked ninth nationally with an average of 108 yards a game. He’s had eight touchdowns this season, including long scoring runs of 61 and 43 yards against USC last weekend.

Oregon: Bo Nix is getting more Heisman buzz as the season progresses. One reason: He has a 78.3 completion percentage that’s on pace to break Mac Jones’ NCAA record of 77.4 set in 2021. Against Utah Nix threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the effort.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nix is the lone FBS quarterback with 20-plus touchdown passes and just one interception. Oregon overall leads the nation with just two turnovers. … Oregon defensive back Tysheem Johnson Jr. was named the defensive Pac-12 Player of the Week after two interceptions against Utah. … The Ducks have won four straight in the series. … The Golden Bears have eight fumble recoveries to lead the Pac-12. … Cal coach Justin Wilcox is an Oregon native and played football for the Ducks. … Cal’s 49 points against USC were the most the Bears had scored in a game since 2016. … The Ducks are the fourth straight ranked team that Cal has faced.

