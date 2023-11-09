No. 25 Liberty’s perfect season is on the line when it faces Old Dominion

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — No. 25 Liberty’s perfect season may face its stiffest remaining test on Saturday. The Flames (9-0)…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — No. 25 Liberty’s perfect season may face its stiffest remaining test on Saturday.

The Flames (9-0) host Old Dominion (4-5), and the Monarchs are no strangers to close games They have played eight one-score games, the most in the country, and have won four of them.

“We’ve had eight one-score games in a row at this point. So win or lose, I mean, you’ve got to be able to refocus either from an extreme high or a low. So it’s just one of those things where I think our guys have a great amount of experience being able to refocus and getting going,” Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne said.

The Flames could be excused for looking ahead. They have already clinched a berth in the Conference USA championship game, and will host it.

The Monarchs are former members of C-USA, having joined the Sun Belt, and Flames coach Jamey Chadwell has respect for the league. The Sun Belt Conference has had a team ranked in the Top 25 for six consecutive seasons.

“This will be a great barometer for us and see where our program really is,” he said.

Facing an in-state opponent, which the Flames have not done this season, has implications, both in recruiting and fan bragging rights.

“We try not to compare ourselves to anybody else, you know, we want to be the program we’re trying to be, but we know it’s a big deal for fans, alumni, and we know it’s been good for our conference and it helps us, you know, if we can go and beat somebody from another conference that is respected nationally, then that helps our helps our conference,” Chadwell said.

COMPLACENCY?

Liberty has already wrapped up the C-USA regular-season championship and will host the championship game. How, or if, that affects the Flames motivation will be critical.

PLAYING TO THE RANKING

Liberty is 4-2 when playing as a ranked Top 25 team.

CLOSE CALLS

Old Dominion’s 28-24 loss at Coastal Carolina was its eighth straight game decided by one possession, the most in the nation. The Monarchs have split those games, including a 30-27 loss at No. 21 James Madison two weeks ago.

LOPSIDED

Liberty has won three straight in the series, all by double digits.

